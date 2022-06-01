bKash offers 15% cashback on games and rides at Toggi World

bKash is offering 15% instant cashback on games and rides at the indoor theme park 'Toggi World'.

Customers can enjoy the cashback offer till 16 July 16 in games and rides such as arcade, virtual and augmented games, bowling, racing and war games, said a press release.

A customer can avail the cashback offer once in a month and make payment using the app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway.

To avail games and rides from the Toggi World website, customers need to select the desired games or rides and click bKash from payment gateway.

In next step, they can complete payment by entering number, OTP and PIN. They can also make payment by scanning QR code from bKash app or typing merchant number while purchasing games or rides directly.

Toggi World has been set up in the capital's Bashundhara City Shopping Mall. It includes technology-based games and rides such as Laser Tag, Paint Ball, Hologate, Gyro VR, Hado among others.