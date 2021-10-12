bKash offers 10% instant cashback at 10-10 festival

Following the last four years, bKash has brought 10% instant cashback on payment at 14 popular e-commerce sites on the occasion of 10-10 online shopping festival.

Starting on 10 October, the 21-day long online shopping festival will be valid till 30 October, reads a press release.

A customer can avail up to Tk200 in a day and get a maximum of Tk1,000 during the campaign period.

The offer can be availed through bKash app and payment gateway (PGW).

Through bKash payment, customers can purchase variety of products and services including clothes, footwear, electronics, lifestyle and daily essentials more affordably at these online platforms - Rokomari, Ajkerdeal, Pickaboo, Bangla Shoppers Ltd, The Mall Ltd, Diabetes Store Ltd, Pathao Food, Aadi, Babycare, Protein Market Ltd, Jachai, iferi, Sheba.xyz, and Delivery Tiger Ltd.

In this regard, a discussion among the participating organisations was held at bKash Head Office in the city today (Tuesday). Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash; Fahim Mashroor, chief co-ordinator of the 10-10 festival along with other senior officials of the organisations were present at the event.