bKash to offer 200 customers Tk2000 by winning cricket quiz

Corporates

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 07:08 pm

Related News

bKash to offer 200 customers Tk2000 by winning cricket quiz

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 07:08 pm

 

On the occasion of T20 World Cup, bKash brings the opportunity for cricket fans to win cash prizes by playing quiz. 

Every day, 2000 bKash customers participating in the quiz can get Tk50 daily prize each by answering three simple cricket related questions correctly and making a transaction from bKash app during the campaign period, said a press release. 

Besides, at the end of the campaign, 200 participants can win Tk2,000 as mega prize. Customers can participate in this quiz competition from bKash app till 13 November.

To participate in the quiz, customers have to visit: https://quiz.bkash.com/. They need to start by entering bKash account number. They can also access this link by tapping on 'bKash Quiz' icon from the 'Suggestions' section of bKash app. Terms and conditions are included in the 'Quiz Rules' icon of the quiz platform.

To get Tk50 Taka daily prize, customer has to answer all the questions correctly as quickly as possible and they also need to make a transaction from any of these services from bKash app during the campaign: pay bill, send money, cash out, mobile recharge, payment and card to bKash.

Customers can participate in the quiz as many times as they wish and a participant can win the daily prize only once. At the end of the campaign, the top 200 participants giving the correct answers in the fastest time will be selected for the mega prize of Tk2000 Taka each. 

To win the mega prize, a customer must win the daily prize once and also make any three transactions through bKash app during the campaign period: pay bill, send money, cash out, mobile recharge, and cash in/card to bKash.

Each day's winner list will be updated in quiz platform on the next working day by 2pm. Winners will get the reward in their bKash wallet within two working days.
 

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

11h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

9h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

16m | Videos
Why there is a pilot crisis in country

Why there is a pilot crisis in country

1h | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang: Youth in trouble after climbing 40 feet to save house

Cyclone Sitrang: Youth in trouble after climbing 40 feet to save house

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak