bKash modernises Jashore College library

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 07:05 pm
19 February, 2022, 07:05 pm

bKash modernises Jashore College library

bKash has extended its support for modernising Jashore College library in a bid to enhance learning and research skills of the students through utilising information and technology. 

More than thousand students of the college will benefit from this initiative with more opportunity to learn and gain knowledge, reads a press release.

bKash CEO Kamal Quadir formally inaugurated the modern digital library at the college premises on Friday. 

Mostaq Hossain, principal of Jashore College; Major General (retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam, Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash; Mahfuz Sadique, Chief Communications Officer of bKash and Advocate Mahmud Hasan Bulu, Governing Body Member of Jashore College, among others, were also present on the occasion.

The library has been equipped with four new computers, advanced technology laser photocopy printer and other necessary equipment to give the students an opportunity to learn information technology. The library has also been aesthetically decorated to create a convenient reading ambience for the students. 

The development of this library infrastructure has created opportunities for collecting, storing and reading more books.

As part of its corporate responsibility, bKash has been associated with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among the next generation. 

bKash has distributed 253,600 books among students from 2,900 educational institutions. These books have benefited 2.6 million readers till now. 

bKash has also been working with Bangla Academy as the key sponsor of Ekushey Book Fair for the previous five years. In addition, the MFS provider has been offering cashback at the book fair for the last eight years to encourage people to buy books.

Bkash / Jashore College Library

