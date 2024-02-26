bKash launches two-way integrated transaction service with Pubali Bank

Photo: Courtesy

Integrated transaction service has been launched between bKash and country's largest private commercial bank, Pubali Bank PLC, to facilitate two-way fund transfer for the customers. As a result, customers of this bank can now 'Add Money' through bKash app to their accounts instantly without any cost. Alongside, a customer can transfer money to his/her Pubali Bank account and others as well.

To avail this integrated service, customers first need to select 'Add Money' or 'bKash to bank' icon from the home-screen of bKash app and find 'Bank Account' option. Then they have to set up link between bKash account and Pubali Bank account by providing a few essential information after tapping on 'The Pubali Bank PLC' icon. The registered mobile number of both the accounts should be the same while setting up the link in case of doing 'Add Money' or 'bKash to bank'. For transferring money to other Pubali bank accounts, they can directly enter the Pubali Bank account number.

Once the link is established, money can easily be transferred from Pubali Bank account to bKash account through 'Add Money' service of bKash app. In addition, customers will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan installments through 'bKash to bank' service without going to the bank. After every successful transaction, customer will receive SMS notification. For both these services, transaction limit set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable.

At Present, Pubali Bank is the largest private commercial bank having 504 branches, 190 sub-branches, 19 Islamic banking window and over 6.9 million customers. Pubali Bank's addition in bKash's largest Add Money network has made it possible to transfer funds from the accounts of 45 of the country's top commercial banks to 75 million bKash accounts. Also, bKash now offers the ability to do 'bKash to bank' instantly to 16 banks.

After brining money to bKash account through the Add Money service, customers can avail wide range of bKash services including Send Money, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, merchant payment, donation to various organizations, school-college fee payment, e-ticketing and various online registration fee payment in a secure, convenient and hassle-free way. They can also transfer money back to bank account from bKash. This two-way transaction service empowers the customers and provides them with more freedom in their financial transactions