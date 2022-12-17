bKash launches integrated transaction service with Premier Bank

An integrated transaction service has been launched between bKash and Premier Bank Limited to facilitate two-way fund transfers for customers.

As a result, 1.1 million customers of the bank can now "Add Money" to their bKash accounts instantly without any cost.

Customers can also transfer money through "bKash to Bank" to their own accounts as well as others in Premier Bank, said a press release.

Premier Bank and the country"s largest mobile financial services provider bKash, jointly inaugurated the linked account service at the bank"s head office on Thursday (15 December).

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of Retail Banking of Premier Bank Limited and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

M Shahidul Islam, Consultant of Premier Bank; Adnan Kabir Rocky, Head of Banking Partnership and Operations of bKash and other senior officials of both organisations were also present at the event.



To avail this integrated service, customers first need to select Add Money" or "bKash to bank" icon from the home-screen of bKash app and find "Bank Account" option. Then they have to set up link between bKash account and Premier Bank account by providing a few essential information after tapping on "The Premier Bank Limited" icon. The registered mobile number of both accounts should be the same while setting up the link in case of doing "Add Money" or "bKash to bank". For transferring money to other Premier bank accounts, they can directly enter the Premier Bank account number.

Once the link is established, money can easily be transferred from Premier Bank account to bKash account through "Add Money" service of bKash app. In addition, customers will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan installments through "bKash to bank" service without going to the bank. After every successful transaction, customer will receive SMS notification. For both these services, transaction limit set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable.

The Premier Bank app "pMoney" will be launched soon to facilitate further convenience for the customers in bringing money to bKash, and the bank will also launch remittance service with bKash.