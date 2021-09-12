bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank

Corporates

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 05:19 pm

Related News

bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 05:19 pm
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank

An integrated transaction service has been launched between bKash and Community Bank.

Now the customers of Community Bank, including all the members of Bangladesh Police, can add money instantly to their bKash accounts and also transfer money.

Community Bank customers can now make transactions 24/7 through the bKash app. Also, 55 million bKash customers will be able to "cash out" at a 1.49% charge from 165 ATM booths of Community Bank, according to a media statement.

Saturday, Dr Benazir Ahmed, inspector general of police and chairman of Community Bank, inaugurated the joint service of Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust's financial institution and mobile financial service provider bKash at a hotel in the capital.

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Community Bank, and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, along with other senior officials of both organisations were present on the occasion.

To avail of the new service, a customer will have to set up a link between his bKash account and the Community Bank account using the bKash app.

The Know Your Customer (KYC) information of both accounts should be the same while setting up the link. Once the link is established, money can easily be transferred from the Community Bank account to the bKash account through the "Add Money" option of the bKash app.

Customers can also add money to their own or loved one's bKash accounts from Community Bank's "Community Cash" app.

Also, they will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan instalments through the bKash app's "Transfer Money" service. The transaction limit set by the Bangladesh Bank will be applicable to both add money and transfer money services.

Dr Benazir said, "bKash has brought revolutionary changes in the mobile financial services (MFS) sector of Bangladesh. As a result, MFS has gained more popularity. The partnership between Community Bank and bKash will play a vital role in the financial transactions of the bank."

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, the managing director and CEO of Community Bank, said: "We have added modern technology-based services to ensure uninterrupted banking services to a vast number of customers, including police members, in just two years of operation. This two-way transaction with bKash has brought the opportunity to use more diverse and creative services for our customers."

Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, said, "Members of police are constantly working to ensure our safety across the country. Our joint initiative with Community Bank will simplify their daily banking needs and urgent financial transactions."

Bkash / Community Bank / integrated transaction service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues