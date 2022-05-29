bKash launched ‘b.Academy’ to upskill human resources

Corporates

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 07:53 pm

bKash, an MFS provider in the country, has launched 'b.Academy' to make its employees more efficient and future-ready through training and other skill development activities.

The first phase of the programme has been organised through a week-long 'Learning Fest', said a press release.

bKash has taken this initiative as part of its efforts to develop human resources as a responsible corporate entity.

Through b.Academy's 'Learning Fest', bKash employees got training on innovation, presentation, project management, communication, data analytics, etc.

The trainings and skill development scopes aim to enable employees to provide better services to customers, channel partners and stakeholders, and help strengthen the ecosystem of the country's digital financial sector.

In this regard, Ferdous Yusuf, chief human resources officer of bKash, said, "We believe that bKash has been able to remain ahead of the curve in terms of providing quality services to customers through talent development initiatives for the employees, ensuring a healthy work environment and enhancing motivational activities. b.Academy will continue to enhance the skills of the employees to maintain that position in the coming days."

Recently, bKash organised a session titled 'A Respectful Workplace' with the goal to reinstate its 5 core values among the employees and create a more engaging workplace. This session made the employees aware of how to constantly work for the empowerment of the customers, how to maintain mutual respect and uphold these values ​​in the workplace and how to take the organisation forward by launching innovative services.

Due to its HR practices, bKash has been ranked as the number 1 'Employer of Choice' in 2021 among 53 multinational and local organisations across all sectors for the second year in a row. It has been recognised as the 'Dream Employer' for the third time in a row.

According to the results of the 2021 Campus Track Survey conducted by internationally renowned research organisation Nielsen, frequent campus-based engagement, students' preferences, attractive salary package, positive work environment, skill development opportunities, job security and satisfaction are the parameters that have helped bKash retain its top position. bKash remains the country's 'Best Brand' for three consecutive years - 2019, 2020 and 2021, through consumer survey conducted by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

