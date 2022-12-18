bKash joins Japan-Bangladesh Group Art Exhibition to commemorate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

To commemorate the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh, the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh and the Department of Drawing and Painting of University of Dhaka have organised an exhibition, titled "Japan & Bangladesh – A Group Art Exhibition".

bKash, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider is proud to be one of the associates of this exhibition, said a press release.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held on 17 December at Zainul Gallery, Faculty of Fine Art of the University of Dhaka and the exhibition will remain open till 22 December, every day from 11 am to 8 pm.

Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of University of Dhaka inaugurated the exhibition. Machida Tatsuya, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh was present as the Special Guest and Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash Limited was present as the Guest of Honor. Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (Retd.), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash along with the eminent art enthusiasts were also present at the event.

The six-day exhibition is featuring 32 works of 16 artists in different mediums including Japanese artists Meo Sato, Ikeda Yoshito, Kota Nakamura, Tsuyoshi Uryu, Erina Matsui, Akiyo Ooe, Azusa Kobayashi and Bangladeshi artists Mohammad Eunus, Jamal Ahmed, Mostafizul Haque, Nisar Hossain, Sheikh Afzal, Mohammad Iqbal, Anisuzzaman, Maksuda Iqbal Nipa and Najmun Nahar Keya.

