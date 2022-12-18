bKash joins Japan-Bangladesh Group Art Exhibition to commemorate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Corporates

Press Release
18 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

bKash joins Japan-Bangladesh Group Art Exhibition to commemorate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Press Release
18 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 05:11 pm
bKash joins Japan-Bangladesh Group Art Exhibition to commemorate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

To commemorate the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh, the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh and the Department of Drawing and Painting of University of Dhaka have organised an exhibition, titled "Japan & Bangladesh – A Group Art Exhibition". 

bKash, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider is proud to be one of the associates of this exhibition, said a press release. 

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held on 17 December at Zainul Gallery, Faculty of Fine Art of the University of Dhaka and the exhibition will remain open till 22 December, every day from 11 am to 8 pm.

Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of University of Dhaka inaugurated the exhibition. Machida Tatsuya, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh was present as the Special Guest and Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash Limited was present as the Guest of Honor. Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (Retd.), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash along with the eminent art enthusiasts were also present at the event.

The six-day exhibition is featuring 32 works of 16 artists in different mediums including Japanese artists Meo Sato, Ikeda Yoshito, Kota Nakamura, Tsuyoshi Uryu, Erina Matsui, Akiyo Ooe, Azusa Kobayashi and Bangladeshi artists Mohammad Eunus, Jamal Ahmed, Mostafizul Haque, Nisar Hossain, Sheikh Afzal, Mohammad Iqbal, Anisuzzaman, Maksuda Iqbal Nipa and Najmun Nahar Keya.
 

Bkash / Japan-Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Moroccan players showed support for Palestine by celebrating with Palestine&#039;s flag. photo: Collected/Twitter

Not just a game: Why sports and politics cannot be separated

3h | Panorama
As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

6h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

5h | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Mbappe win a consecutive World Cup?

Can Mbappe win a consecutive World Cup?

43m | TBS SPORTS
Can Messi win the World Cup?

Can Messi win the World Cup?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Little devil Griezmann

Little devil Griezmann

2h | TBS SPORTS
A meal for a good deed

A meal for a good deed

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr