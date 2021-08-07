bKash introduces reward points with transaction

bKash customers can now earn reward points with transactions to their own accounts and can avail different offers including cashback using those reward points afterwards.

The more transactions will be made, the more 'bKash Rewards' points will be added to an account, said a bKash press release on Saturday.

This reward service is the first of its kind in the country's mobile financial services (MFS) sector, bKash said.

'bKash Rewards' icon has been added next to the logo on the home screen of the app.

By tapping on the icon, customers can learn about their earned points, position at reward level, cashback amount, offers, point history and other details.

All bKash customers are eligible to get reward points and can use their points through the bKash app, the release said.

A certain amount of points will be added to customers' accounts through regular use of bKash services like Send Money, Mobile Recharge, Cash in, Cash Out, Payment, Pay Bill and other services. On the app's 'bKash Rewards' option, customers can see how much cashback they will get from their earned points.

Besides, customers can learn about how many points they have received from particular services and how many points they have used by tapping the 'Point History' option. A video tutorial on how 'bKash rewards' works are also added to this screen for customers' convenience, the release said.

Depending on the earned points, customers will be categorised into six reward levels such as Bronze, Silver, Titanium, Gold, Platinum and Diamond. For each level, customers can enjoy the different amount of offers including cashback using reward points.

Customers can unlock the next levels by earning more points availing bKash services regularly.

Customers can also check their current status in the level from the progress bar and can also view offers of different levels from the progress bar.

For customer convenience, queries about bKash rewards have been added in the 'Frequently Asked Question' option of the bKash rewards screen. Besides, customers can find details about bKash rewards by tapping the 'Terms & Conditions' option, the release added.