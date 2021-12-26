bKash installs digital vending machine ‘SnacKeeper’ at 64 points in Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy

Mobile service provider bKash has installed a digital vending machine "SnacKeeper" at 64 points in Dhaka.

The service, made available 24/7, will allow customers to purchase snacks and soft drinks through bKash payment, said a press release today (26 December).

According to the media release, the digital vending machines are placed at important points including Gulshan, Banani, Dhanmondi, Banasree, Bashundhara, Moghbazar, Mohakhali, Agargaon, Mirpur, Uttara, Dhaka Cantonment, Dhaka University and Buet.

Users can get snacks from an assortment of items like water, soft drinks, chips, chocolate, biscuit, and cake from these vending machines.

The process to use the machine:

The user has to select the item and then select bKash as the preferred payment method. Payment will be complete after scanning the QR code, specifying amount, and entering bKash PIN. Customer can also dial USSD code *247# to make the payment.