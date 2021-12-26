bKash installs digital vending machine ‘SnacKeeper’ at 64 points in Dhaka

Corporates

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 04:38 pm

bKash installs digital vending machine 'SnacKeeper' at 64 points in Dhaka

Users can get snacks from an assortment of items from the digital vending machine

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 04:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mobile service provider bKash has installed a digital vending machine "SnacKeeper" at 64 points in Dhaka.

The service, made available 24/7, will allow customers to purchase snacks and soft drinks through bKash payment, said a press release today (26 December).

According to the media release, the digital vending machines are placed at important points including Gulshan, Banani, Dhanmondi, Banasree, Bashundhara, Moghbazar, Mohakhali, Agargaon, Mirpur, Uttara, Dhaka Cantonment, Dhaka University and Buet.

Users can get snacks from an assortment of items like water, soft drinks, chips, chocolate, biscuit, and cake from these vending machines.

The process to use the machine:

The user has to select the item and then select bKash as the preferred payment method. Payment will be complete after scanning the QR code, specifying amount, and entering bKash PIN. Customer can also dial USSD code *247# to make the payment.

The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

