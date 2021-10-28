bKash initiates to improve agents’ professional skills and living standard

bKash has taken initiatives to enhance professional skills of the agents through organising workshops and teaching them to abide by the MFS related regulations.

The MFS platform is also committed to improving the agents' living standards by introducing life insurance, health insurance and scholarship for children, reads a press release.

The agents are known as 'Human ATMs' as they facilitate financial services to the customers in every corner of the country. Besides providing services, they have been able to improve their living standard as well.

Recently, bKash has organised workshops with the Star agents selected from all over the country to train them on risk management and professional skill development in the financial sector. The workshops have been arranged in district cities across the country to raise awareness about the technical capabilities of agents, Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML&CFT), business risks and other relevant issues.

Besides, bKash has also taken several initiatives to improve the living standards of the agents.

Since October this year, bKash has introduced life insurance and health insurance coverage for Star agents. Under the life insurance facility, the agents will get natural death insurance and accident insurance coverage.

There is also health insurance coverage for an agent himself/herself, spouse and two children under the age of 18.

bKash has added a free of cost, 24-hour specialist doctor's consultation facility to protect the wellbeing of agents. bKash agents can take this telemedicine service by calling a certain number.

bKash has introduced stipends for SSC, HSC or undergraduate students for the children of the Star agents.

Commenting on the initiative, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash Ali Ahmmed said, "Together, bKash and its agents have been working relentlessly for the last ten years to take the MFS sector of Bangladesh to a new height where it stands today. From the very beginning, bKash has helped the agents to build sustainable business through training, taking risk management measures and ensuring security. bKash agents are seamlessly delivering services to the customers in every corner of the country."