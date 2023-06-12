bKash honours 'indomitable power of people' in its 12 year journey

12 June, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 09:56 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mobile financial service (MFS) provider bKash Limited has unveiled a music video titled 'Amar Bikash Thekay Ke' portraying the story of people's relentless struggle towards success, said a press release.

The main character of the music video is Sura Krishna Chakma, Bangladesh's first ever professional boxer. Hailing from Rangamati, how Sura Krishna emerged as a professional boxer overcoming all the hurdles and represented Bangladesh in the world of boxing – is the theme of the video.

In the song 'Amar Bikash Thekay Ke', the flourishment of people's indomitable strength has been symbolically depicted. Such advancement is not limited to any particular person, rather it is for institutions, society, and the state at large. This invincible nation that sacrificed lives for their mother tongue as well as motherland, is now considered as one of the most promising economies in the world.

bKash's journey in the last 12 years is parallel to the economic development of Bangladesh. Since 2011, bKash has been operating as an MFS provider under the regulations of Bangladesh Bank. Over the years, the brand has become a household name for millions across the country, catering customer-centric and innovative services that are seamless and secure. These easy, safe and time-saving digital financial services have brought freedom and empowerment in customers' daily life.

'Amar Bikash Thekay Ke' – was released on YouTube on 1 June. The song was composed, directed and performed by Adit Rahman while Tawfique Ahmed also gave voice to the song. It has already been viewed over 5.2 million times. 

