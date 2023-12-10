bKash highest VAT payer in service sector for second time in a row

For the 2nd time in a row, bKash has been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the highest Value Added TAX (VAT) payer in service sector at national level for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, received the letter of honour and crest from Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman, National Board of Revenue; Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce; Dr. Md. Sahidul Islam, Member (VAT Audit & Intelligence) of NBR and Mahbubul Alam, President of FBCCI at a programme held in the NBR building on Sunday. Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, Chief Financial Officer of bKash, was also present during the programme along with other high officials of bKash.

Regarding this achievement, Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, said, "Under the regulation of Bangladesh Bank, bKash has served Bangladeshis for over a decade by offering a broad range of digital financial and payment services that are compliant, transparent, secure and hassle-free. bKash ensures that applicable VAT and TAX are deducted at source for every transaction made on its platform and goes directly to the government treasury. We are humbled to have been recognised as the country's top VAT collector in the services sector for the second consecutive year. As the largest Mobile Financial Service provider in the country, we will continue to operate regulated financial services for the betterment of Bangladesh."

NBR observes the National VAT Day on December 10 every year. On this occasion, NBR honours the highest VAT payers. Like previous years, nine top VAT payers were honoured at national level in three categories - Production, Business, and Service.

It should be noted that organisations that have an Electronic Business Identification Number (eBIN), provide VAT slips to the consumers, and pay VAT to the national exchequer are eligible for the honour by NBR.