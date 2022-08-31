bKash hands over graphic novel 'Mujib' to 110 schools in Chattogram

Corporates

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

bKash hands over graphic novel 'Mujib' to 110 schools in Chattogram

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash has handed over graphic novel 'Mujib' to 110 schools in Chattogram to inspire the students with the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. With this, a total of 500 schools across the country have received the novel by bKash.

To mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and Bangabandhu's birth centenary, bKash has started the initiative to distribute this novel in collaboration with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro on 31 March 2021.

Earlier, 15,600 copies of the novel have been distributed in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barishal, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna and Rangpur and 4,400 copies have been distributed in Chattogram today (Wednesday).

The books were handed over to the school representatives and students at Theatre Institute Chittagong by Md. Ashraf Uddin, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram; Professor Abdul Alim, Secretary of Chattogram Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board; Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash; Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash; Shameem Al Mamun, Director of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and others.

With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been distributing the graphic novel 'Mujib' which is published in eight series by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography "Oshomapto Attojiboni" (The Unfinished Memoirs). Once the next editions of the graphic novel are published, bKash will further expand this program to more schools along with the existing ones.

The graphic novel "Mujib" depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence, and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories, and illustrations.

Through this event, 5 sets of the graphic novel have been given to each of the 110 schools of Chattogram. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from a school library at the same time.

The relationship of bKash with book donation is remarkable from its inception. As a responsible corporate organization of the country, bKash has been associated with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among the next generation. bKash has distributed 253,600 books among students from 2,900 educational institutions which benefited 2.6 million readers till now.

Bkash / Mujib / books

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

7h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

6h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

7h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

5h | Videos
Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

6h | Videos
What benefits will people get from price reduction?

What benefits will people get from price reduction?

6h | Videos
Male actors who played female roles

Male actors who played female roles

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries