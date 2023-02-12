bKash gives away books to underprivileged children at Ekushey Book Fair

Corporates

Press Release
12 February, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 04:14 pm

Related News

bKash gives away books to underprivileged children at Ekushey Book Fair

Press Release
12 February, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 04:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash is collecting books from visitors, writers and publishers coming to the Ekushey Book Fair. bKash will distribute these to libraries for underprivileged children and other libraries across the country through Prothom Alo Trust, said a press release.

As a part of the initiative, the books were handed over to the underprivileged children of Gurihari-Kamdebpur Alor Pathshala at Niamatpur Upazila in Naogaon District, Rajshahi Alor Pathshala of Rajshahi Metropolis and Babu dyeing Alor Pathshala at Godagari Upazila run by Prothom Alo Trust on Friday.

The Daily Prothom Alo Managing Editor and eminent writer Anisul Haque, and bKash's Head of Corporate Communications Shamsuddin Haider Dalim were present on the occasion.

Handing over the books to the children, Anisul Haque said, "bKash's initiative to donate books among the underprivileged students will be of great use to develop children's intelligence and process of thinking. If we spontaneously donate books according to our ability, the light of wisdom will spread among all."

Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, head of Corporate Communications of bKash said, "bKash has been taking book distribution initiatives for the past few years to build a relationship of underprivileged children with books. This year, bKash will add books donated by itself along with the books collected from readers, writers, publishers and distribute to underprivileged children across the country through Prothom Alo Trust. As a result, the more books readers donate, the more underprivileged children will have access to books."

bKash has distributed 72,500 books through this initiative in the last three years on the occasion of the book fair. To make this year's book distribution program successful, bKash has set up booths in the fair premises. Those interested can come to the booths and give all kinds of new and old books. Those who are living outside Dhaka, can visit any bKash Customer Service Center of their respective area and donate books.

Visiting the Ekushey Book Fair for the first time, Sudip, Sakibul and Al Amin, students of Babu Dyeing Alor Pathshala, were very excited. Similar to them, the joy of coming to the fair doubled for students of Gurihari-Kamdebpur Alor Pathshala of Rajshahi like Shubhajit, Arefin and Subhrajit as they received various books from bKash. Some other students like Monika, Surovi, Jasmine and Oishi from Rajshahi Alor Pathshala also shared the same feeling, the media release said.

bKash is the sponsor of Amar Ekushey Book Fair this year. Book lovers are getting 10% instant cashback on bKash payment like every year on the occasion of Book Fair. During the fair, a customer can enjoy a maximum cashback of up to Tk100. Also, upon payment of Tk500 or more, there is an additional Tk50 coupon. Apart from this, there is opportunity to open bKash account in the fair premises, refreshment facilities for readers, writers, buyers and visitors arranged by bKash and also a puppet show for children and teenagers, reads the release.

Bkash / Ekushey Book Fair / underprivileged children

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

3h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

7h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

23h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

1d | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday