bKash GenNEXT: Unleash talents to drive innovations in digital inclusion

Imagine yourself contributing to large-scale projects that will impact the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh after coming fresh out of your University.

Let's take the example of Akib Moin Arka who started his career as a Management Trainee in bKash back in 2017. After joining the company, he has made significant contributions to the launch of the bKash app in 2018 and the launch of the new bKash app in 2019, directly impacting the lives of millions of people using bKash every day.

Arka hasn't looked back ever since. He is now the General Manager of Product Management and app operations in the company.

The country is producing talented and highly motivated fresh graduates every year. But talent and motivation aren't quite enough. These individuals require a platform where they can showcase their potential.

bKash is a homegrown company focusing on nurturing and utilizing Bangladeshi talent from its very inception. Till date bKash's operation is run by their own employees and all of them are local talents.

The GenNEXT Leader programme initiated by bKash is designed to recruit the top talents of Bangladesh. Its goal is to hire future leaders, nurture their abilities, and provide them with a fantastic platform to let their ideas fly.

bKash has launched the latest edition of its GenNEXT leader programme in December 2021, where potential candidates will be competing for their way to a coveted Management Trainee position in the company.

The programme promises great learning opportunity for the recruits with comprehensive learning interventions throughout the process. Aspirants can apply to reach the dream path till January 1, 2022. They need to click https://tinyurl.com/7n2yts to complete the registration process.

To be a GenNEXT leader in bKash one needs to go through a vigorous recruitment process starting with an aptitude test. The selected candidates will get the chance to ignite their abilities through an electrifying boot camp. The selected candidates will then, be scrutinized through a video round and preliminary interview board.

After that, the participants who will be able to project their uniqueness through the assessment center will get the chance to face the esteemed Management Committee of bKash. The finalists need to prove themselves to the Management Committee to become the GENNEXT Leader of bKash.

The GenNEXT Leader platform will enable the fresh graduates to achieve fastest growth with well-defined career track, learning opportunity from seasoned transformational leaders, drive changes to impact millions of lives, unleash their potential through comprehensive development, experience elaborate organizational visibility, strengthen future readiness through global exposure and so much more.

The selected GenNEXT Leaders will have the opportunity to work in different business functions while driving projects with specific goals. They will have assigned coaches who will groom them throughout their journey.

bKash is currently the number one employer of choice among university students, according to a survey conducted by Nielson. Fintech is an emerging industry that is growing by leaps and bounds.

bKash is spearheading this revolution towards a cashless society by changing the way the people of Bangladesh use money. The new generation of Gen Z entering the job market is constantly searching for jobs where they can create the most impact.

Anbar Nawar Orpa can be stated as such an example. She was a student of the Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University, before joining as a GenNEXT Leader in bKash. She owned a small business where she sold arts and crafts during her university days. While running her business, she felt the need to have a bKash account and witnessed firsthand how the MFS was adding value to the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh. She had her eyes set on working in bKash since then to contribute.

Fintech is an emerging industry that constantly requires recruiting the top talents who can lead the transformation. bKash is moving in that direction, onboarding GenNEXT Leaders in the driving seats to facilitate empowerment and freedom in financial transactions for millions of our customers.