bKash further expands low-cost charge facility for cash out service

Corporates

Press Release
09 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 04:25 pm

bKash further expands low-cost charge facility for cash out service

Press Release
09 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 04:25 pm

The Country's largest mobile financial service provider bKash has expanded its low-cost cash-out facility to make transactions more affordable for customers. 

Now customers can cash out up to Tk50,000 per month at a cost of Tk 14.90 per thousand at two 'Priyo Agent' numbers. As always, this cash-out charge is inclusive of all charges including VAT, reads a press release.

This initiative will make daily financial transactions of bKash's 75 million customers more affordable.

From 330,000 bKash agents spread across the country, customers can add up to two 'Priyo Agents' at their convenience. They will also be able to change the "Priyo Agents'' after the end of a calendar month.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

To add Priyo Agent numbers, a customer needs to follow a few simple steps after tapping on the 'Cash Out' icon from the home screen of the bKash app. Customers can also add 'Priyo Agents' by dialing USSD code *247# and selecting 'Priyo Number' from 'My bKash' menu. They can check the status of monthly cash out limit from the bKash app, anytime.  In case of Cash Out over Tk 50,000 in a month and to Cash Out from any agent other than 'Priyo Agents', the charge will be Tk 18.50 per thousand.

Besides, customers can still enjoy Cash Out at a charge of Tk 14.90 per thousand from nearly 3000 ATMs of 19 commercial banks across the country. 

People working in the urban areas, especially garment workers, day labourers, rickshaw pullers, small traders and of various professions regularly transact money with their loved ones through bKash. Their loved ones, living in different parts of the country, then Cash Out at a nearby agent point according to their convenience. Mobile financial service becomes more affordable to all including the marginalised people, due to this extended low-cost Cash Out charge facility of bKash.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

8h | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

20h | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

21m | Videos
Russian missile struck close to Zelensky and Greek leader’s convoy

Russian missile struck close to Zelensky and Greek leader’s convoy

56m | Videos
Dhaka Flow's Women's Day celebration - Inspire Her Wellness

Dhaka Flow's Women's Day celebration - Inspire Her Wellness

2h | Videos
Keep your costs lower

Keep your costs lower

3h | Videos