bKash facilitates women entrepreneurs with Personal Retail Account at 'WE Summit'

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 02:56 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash has facilitated the two-day long conference of "WE", the country's largest community of women entrepreneurs, with services and essential instructions on receiving payment through Personal Retail Account (PRA).

Without any trade license, these small and medium entrepreneurs will therefore be able to expand their business by opening PRA with NID and personally registered SIM and accept payments, send money, Cash Out at lower charge and make payment to other merchant accounts, reads a press release.

Women and e-Commerce (WE), the largest platform for women entrepreneurs doing business with Bangladeshi products, currently has a Facebook group of around 1.3 million members and more than 400 thousand women entrepreneurs. 'WE Summit-2022' facilitated training, workshops, discussions and start-up support to make them more efficient and successful in business. In addition to ICT Division of the government, bKash also co-operated as one of the sponsor organizations. At the summit, bKash advised the entrepreneurs about PR account opening, payment acceptance method and various other facilities.

Online or Facebook-based women entrepreneurs can get additional limit facility while receiving payment of products from customers through PRA. This retail account is strengthening the country's digital payment ecosystem by reducing cash dependency. Besides, transactions between customers and sellers are becoming easier and safer.

Nishat Rahman, Chief Customer Service Officer of bKash, said in a panel discussion organized at WE Summit, "PRA is an attempt to facilitate technologically smart solutions to make the financial transactions done by women entrepreneurs convenient and secure. bKash is proud to offer such kind of service to women entrepreneurs."

Noteworthy, PRA holders can enjoy the facilities to send money and cash out from their accounts. Each account has a QR code that facilitates transactions. Payment to other merchant accounts is also available from this account. Meanwhile, as there is no hassle of keeping changes, customer can easily pay for the product even from a distance. As a result, both the buyer and the seller are benefited from payment through PRA. Interested entrepreneurs can visit https://www.bkash.com/personal-retail-account to open PRA and also see the terms and conditions, limits and other details.
 

Bkash / MFS / entrepreneur

