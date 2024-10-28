bKash enriches Barisal Cantonment Military Library with books

bKash, the largest mobile financial service provider of the country, has handed over books to the military library at Barisal Cantonment to reiterate its ongoing commitment to fostering a knowledge-based society.

The book handover ceremony was held at Barisal Cantonment , where Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (retd.) ndc, psc, Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer (CECAO), bKash handed over the books to Major General Abdul Quayyum Mollah, ndc, psc, General Officer Commanding (GOC) and Area Commander of Barisal area. The event was attended by senior military officials, highlighting the collaborative spirit of the military and corporate sectors to enlighten minds through books.

"bKash believes that access to knowledge is fundamental for interpersonal development," said the CECAO of bKash Limited during the book handover programme. "By contributing to the Military Library, we hope to encourage our soldiers and the broader community to engage in reading and self-improvement."

This initiative is expected to enrich the library's collection, providing valuable resources for the uniform personnel. bKash continues to demonstrate its dedication to societal growth through various CSR efforts, reinforcing the importance of education in building a better future for Bangladesh.