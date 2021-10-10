bKash donates Tk1 million to BGMEA health fund for garment workers

Corporates

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 04:21 pm

bKash has donated Tk1 million to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) health fund, formed to support garment workers' health safety.

Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash handed over the cheque to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Gulshan office in the city today, reads a press release.

Shahidullah Azim, BGMEA Vice-president; ATM Mahbub Alam, EVP, Payroll Business of bKash; and senior officials of both the organisations were also present on the occasion.

Through the donation, bKash has joined BGMEA's initiative of ensuring health safety and overall health development for garment workers.

Since 2015, bKash has been playing a vital role in salary disbursement of the garment workers through Payroll Business Solution. During the pandemic, it also played a key role in opening accounts of the workers and disbursing salaries by government stimulus.

Besides, bKash regularly organises training for workers on MFS usage and provides special customer care in labor-intensive areas. It also takes various initiatives for the overall welfare of garment workers.

Currently, around 750,000 garment workers are receiving salary through bKash. Upon receiving salary, they can send money to their loved ones at home, recharge mobile balance, make payment, pay utility bills and avail other services.

Related News

