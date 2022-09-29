bKash donates 50,000 books for underprivileged students

bKash donates 50,000 books for underprivileged students

To cultivate the habit of reading various books alongside textbooks among the underprivileged children, this year bKash has distributed 50,000 books to 74 organisations including schools, voluntary organisations working for underprivileged and disadvantaged children. 

bKash collected a part of these books from visitors, writers and readers at Bangla Academy Book Fair, super shop outlets of Agora and Meena Bazar, corporate and media organisations, all bKash customer care, customer care centres and bKash office premises. Rest of the books have been added by bKash's own fund and all 50,000 books were distributed through non-profitable organisation Obhizatrik Foundation, reads a press release.

These books have been distributed to various non-profitable organizations and libraries such as: Nirvoy Foundation, Odommo 19, Charulata, Alor Dishari School, Ignite Foundation, Alor Dhara School, Dream School, Alor Bhubon Library, Khilgaon Pathshala, Sobar Pathshala, Hate Khori Foundation, Taqwa Foundation, Station Library, Help School and Obhizatrik Foundation's schools.

bKash has been continuing its book collection initiative since 2020. Under the initiative, 72,500 books have been distributed till now.

Expressing his joy, 8th grade student Shoaib, said, "Book means a lot to me. Though I love reading science fiction and novel, bKash has gifted books of all genres. These books will enlighten us."

Roushan Ara Begum, Principal (acting) of Hicare School, said, "These books will help our children develop their mental and intellectual growth. It will also hone their imagination and inspire them to write and tell stories".

Ahmed Imteaz Jami, founder of Obhizatrik Foundation, said, "We have been collecting books for three years and distributing those among the underprivileged children. This year, we have distributed books to schools and libraries of all 8 divisions of the country. We will continue our endeavors in future."

Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer of bKash, said, "bKash always tries to be associated with creative and impactful initiatives. We will continue our efforts so that the underprivileged children can flourish themselves by reading all sorts of books."

The relationship of bKash with books is remarkable. As a responsible corporate organisation of the country, bKash is engaged with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro's book reading program since 2014. 

Till now bKash has provided 253,600 books to 2.6 million students of 2,900 educational institutions across the country to nurture the habit of reading books among next generation. 

To spread the ideals of the great leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman among the students, bKash also distributed 20,000 copies of graphic novel 'Mujib' in 500 Bengali and English medium schools across the country in the year of Mujib's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh. 
In addition, bKash has been offering cashback at book fair for the last eight years to encourage people to buy books. bKash has also been working with Bangla Academy as the key sponsor of Ekushey Book Fair for the last four years.
 

