bKash distributing books collected in libraries across the country

22 October, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 12:10 pm
bKash distributing books collected in libraries across the country

Faridpur High School student Nafizul is highly passionate about the universe and space.

Whenever he gets a chance, he dives into the books on the universe and space. Recently, about 400 more books have been added to this little reader's school library with the initiative of bKash in association with Prothom Alo Trust. He believes that this initiative will help him develop a more robust reading habit.

Going beyond the library of Nafizul and his school, the Country's leading Mobile Financial Service (MFS) provider, bKash, in collaboration with Prothom Alo Trust, has launched this initiative to distribute over one lakh books to readers in libraries established by individuals, institutions, or collective efforts across the country. Books will be distributed at 393 libraries in 25 country districts this year.

Like in previous years, bKash collected books from readers, writers, and visitors who attended the 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair' in February. More books were added to this initiative with its fund. This year's book collection programme was held with the slogan 'Medhar Bikash Thekay Ke'.

bKash's initiative distributes books and makes a diverse range of literature accessible to readers of all ages across the country. From stories to poems, novels to scientific and religious texts, and even self-development books, the initiative aims to cater to every reading preference. Over the years, thousands of readers, writers, and visitors have joined this noble cause of book donation.

It is mentionable that bKash has been the patron of 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair' for the last seven years and has been collecting books for the past five years. Over the past four years, as many as 147,000 books have been donated to the schools and libraries established for underprivileged children. The books for disadvantaged children have been collected from the readers, writers and visitors coming to the book fair. Besides, bKash itself also added books with the collected ones.

Prothom Alo Trust partnered with bKash's book collection and distribution initiative last year. This year's book distribution initiative began with distributing books at Chuadanga's Swayamvar Public Library. Books have been donated to different libraries in Chuadanga, Brahmanbaria, Chapainawabganj, Rangpur, Jashore, and Faridpur districts.

