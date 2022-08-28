bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to 50 schools in Rangpur

bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to 50 schools in Rangpur

To inspire the students with the ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bKash has distributed 2,000 copies of the graphic novel "Mujib" to 50 schools in Rangpur division.

As part of the initiative of distributing 20,000 copies of the graphic novel Mujib to 500 schools across the country marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, said a press release. 

Earlier bKash distributed this graphic novel through Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in different schools of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barishal, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Khulna divisions. 

In continuation of this program, bKash distributed the graphic novel in Rangpur in the month of mourning on Sunday. 

Md Ibrahim Khan, Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) and Md Firuzul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) of Rangpur, Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash, ‍and Shameem Al Mamun, Director of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro handed over the novels to the school representatives and students at Shilpakala Academy in Rangpur city.

With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been distributing the graphic novel 'Mujib' which is published in eight series by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography "Oshomapto Attojiboni" (The Unfinished Memoirs). 

Once the next editions of the graphic novel are published, bKash will further expand this program to more schools along with the existing ones.

The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence, and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories, and illustrations.

Through this event, five sets of graphic novels have been given to each of the 50 schools of Rangpur. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from a school library at the same time.

 

