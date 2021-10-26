bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to 40 schools in Barishal

Corporates

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 05:10 pm

Related News

bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to 40 schools in Barishal

Marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, bKash has taken the initiative of distributing the graphic novel to 500 schools across the country

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 05:10 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

As part of distributing 20,000 copies of graphic novel "Mujib", bKash has distributed the graphic novel to the students of 40 schools in Barishal division to inspire them with the ideals of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, bKash has taken the initiative of distributing the graphic novel to 500 schools across the country, said a press release.

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK), with support from bKash, has been distributing the graphic novel which is published by Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography "Oshomapto Attojiboni" (The Unfinished Memoirs).

The Deputy Commissioner of Barishal, Jashim Uddin Haider, and of bKash's head of regulatory and corporate affairs, Humayun Kabir handed over the books to the school representatives at Shilpakala Academy Auditorium in Barishal on Tuesday.

Renowned cultural personality Khairul Alam Sabuj presided over the event.

Bahauddin Golap, coordinator of Barisal study circle of BSK and deputy registrar of Barishal University was also present.

The graphic novel "Mujib" depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories and illustrations.

Through this event, 5 sets of the graphic novel have been given to each of the 40 schools of Barishal, which means a total of 1600 books have been distributed. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from a school library at the same time, the press release added.

Earlier, 3,800 copies of the graphic novel have been distributed to 95 schools of Dhaka and Rajshahi division.

 

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

8h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

8h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

8h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF