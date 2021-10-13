bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to 35 schools

Country's largest mobile financial service provider bKash has distributed 1,400 copies of the graphic novel 'Mujib' to the students of 35 schools in Rajshahi division.

bKash has taken this initiative to mark Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) has been distributing the graphic novel 'Mujib' which is published by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs').

Reportedly, after the publication of the next editions of the graphic novel, published in eight volumes, bKash will further expand the programme to more schools along with the existing ones.

Dr Md Humayun Kabir, divisional commissioner of Rajshahi and Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (Retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash, handed over the books to the school representatives at Shilpakala Academy Auditorium in Rajshahi on Wednesday.

Renowned cultural personality Professor Alok Maitra, an organiser of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, presided over the event.

Through this event, five sets of the graphic novel, which means a total of 40 books have been given to each of the 35 schools of Rajshahi.

As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from the school library at the same time.

In addition, bKash has planned to distribute 20,000 copies of the graphic novel 'Mujib' to 500 Bengali and English medium schools across the country, by the end of 2021.

With a view to cultivating the habit of reading books among the next generation, bKash has distributed 253,600 books among students from 2,900 educational institutions since 2014.

The mobile financial service provider has been offering cashback at book fair for the last eight years to encourage people to buy books.