bKash distributes books to underprivileged children in Teknaf

Books collected in the Ekushey Book Fair were distributed to the underprivileged children of Teknaf through Prothom Alo Trust, as part of bKash's continuous initiative to donate books.

On Monday (27 February), the collected books were distributed to the students of Alor Pathshala, established in the village of Domdomia of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, which is run by Prothom Alo Trust, reads a press release.

A portion of the books has been donated by the children who handed over those at the book collection booths set by bKash in Book Fair premises.

Mahbuba Sultana, coordinator of Prothom Alo Trust, and Rukhsana Mily, deputy general manager of Corporate Communications department of bKash, handed over the books to 151 students at the Domdomia Alor Pathshala.

In addition to Alor Pathshala, four other schools in the upazilla also received books. A total of 2,500 books were distributed among these five schools, with 500 books allocated for each one.

It is mentionable that bKash has been the patron of Amar Ekushey Book Fair for the last six years. And, bKash has been donating books to the schools established for underprivileged children for the last three years.

A total of 72,500 books have been distributed through this initiative in the last three years. The books for the underprivileged children have been collected from the readers, writers and visitors coming to the book fair. Besides, bKash itself also adds books with the collected ones.

Prothom Alo Trust has partnered in the fourth edition of book distribution initiative by bKash this year.