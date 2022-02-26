bKash distributes books to underprivileged children at book fair

Like previous year, bKash will distribute books to various organisations including schools for underprivileged children, a number of primary schools, libraries and old age homes.

bKash will collect these books from visitors, writers and readers at Ekushey Book Fair, books donated by customers at bKash customer care centres and super shops across the country, and also donate books from its own fund.

All those books will be distributed through non-profitable organisation Obhizatrik Foundation.

As part of this, books were handed over to the underprivileged children who came to the fair on Saturday, read a press release.

Bkash also provided five story books to 40 students of Obhizatrik School of Mirpur branch at the fair today.

Mir Nawbut Ali, chief marketing officer of bKash, and Saad Bin Sattar, head of child sponsorship of Obhizatrik Foundation were present at the event.

In the last two years, bKash has distributed 22,650 books on the occasion of the book fair.

To make this year's book distribution successful again, bKash has set up five special booths at the fair premises.

In addition, booths have been set up at bKash's customer care centres and superstores like Agora and Meena Bazar. Interested ones can come to the booth and donate all kinds of new and old books.

Mir Nawbut Ali, chief marketing officer of bKash said, "Book Fair is for all ages and we can understand that it is not just a fair, it is a festival full of life. Many people come to the book fair and buy books for their children. bKash has taken the initiative to donate books so that underprivileged children can get a variety of books and expand their world of imagination, just like your own child.

"In addition, to increase the joy of buying books for all readers, there is a cashback offer of maximum 150 Taka up to 10% through bKash payment."

Saad Bin Sattar of Obhizatrik Foundation said, "Over the last two years, we have been observing how the opportunity to read a variety of books in a library can change and broaden the minds of children. Underprivileged children could regularly read books from the library, especially when they were at home during pandemic. Through bKash's initiative, we hope that we will be able to take this collaboration further by donating books to people from all walks of life."

This year also, bKash is the sponsor of Amar Ekushey Book Fair.

Besides, like last few years, customers will get a maximum cashback of Tk150 up to 10% upon purchasing books through bKash payment.

Every day, 10 customers who are making the highest amount of bKash payments are getting rewards from Tk200 to Tk1,000.

Apart from providing clean drinking water and wheel chair facility for the visitors, bKash has arranged puppet show for entertaining the children inside the fair premises. Sitting arrangement for readers, authors and visitors has also been made by bKash so that people can sit in relax if needed.