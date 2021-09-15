bKash distributes 15,000 books to 27 organizations for underprivileged children

Corporates

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 04:53 pm

bKash made the announcement via a press release issued in this regard on Wednesday

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash has distributed 15,000 books to 27 organizations including schools, voluntary organizations working for underprivileged and disadvantaged children.

bKash made the announcement via a press release issued in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the release, books have been distributed to cultivate the habit of reading various books alongside textbooks among underprivileged children. This initiative also brings an opportunity to read more books for the readers of privately-run libraries.

bKash collected these books from visitors, writers and readers at Bangla Academy Book Fair, also donated from its own fund, and distributed through non-profitable organization Obhizatrik Foundation, the release said.

These books have been distributed in various non-profitable organizations and libraries such as Spreeha, APON Foundation, Shishu Polli Plus, Switch Tahmina Banu Bidyaniketan, Whistle Bangladesh, Isha Lalbagh Pathagar, Diganta Foundation, Aparajeyo Bangladesh, Friday School, Ignite Foundation, Tokhhoshila School, Mojar School, Born to Smile, Prochesta and Obhizatrik Foundation's schools.

Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer of bKash said, "bKash will remain engaged with such initiatives of nurturing reading habit among children in future."

Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, Founder of Obhizatrik Foundation, said, "This initiative of bKash has been praised by all for cultivating reading habit among the children. An integrated effort like this by corporate and non-profit organizations has set a good example."

In a similar initiative in the 2020 Book Fair, bKash collected books from visitors, readers and writers, donated from its own fund and distributed 7,500 books among the underprivileged children under the book distribution program.

