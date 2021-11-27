bKash to disburse allowances of Hindu Welfare Trust

bKash and Hindu Religious Welfare Trust signed an agreement to disburse allowances including stipends, donations, and honorariums to the beneficiaries of the trust, under the Ministry of Religious Affairs on 24 November.

Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Secretary Dr Dilip Kumer Gosh and bKash Chief Commercial Officer Ali Ahmmed signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations at bKash Head Office in the city, said a press release.

Trustees of Hindu Religious Welfare Trust - Rajendra Chandra Debnath, Nantu Roy, Rekha Rani Goon; Project Director Ranjit Kumar; bKash's Head of the Department of Government Partnership Masrur Chowdhury and senior officials from both the organizations were also present at the event.

Under the agreement, beneficiaries of welfare trust will receive allowances including stipends and donations to their bKash accounts conveniently and they do not need to bear any fees to Cash Out the allowance.

Moreover, beneficiaries can avail a wide range of bKash services like Send Money, Cash Out, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, and payment of shopping from their wallets.

"The government is committed to the welfare of the Hindu community along with establishing communal harmony, and a peaceful social system. This journey with bKash will ease disbursement of stipends, donations and other allowances of the welfare trust," said Dr Dilip Kumer Gosh, secretary of the Hindu Religious welfare trust and deputy secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry.

"We are delighted to be a part of this initiative of the government for the overall welfare of the Hindu community. In the future, bKash will take this journey to a larger scale which begins with this agreement," said Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash.