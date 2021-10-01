bKash cuts ‘Cash Out’ charge

bKash, the largest mobile financial service provider in the country has reduced Cash Out charges to make customers' transactions more affordable. They can now Cash Out up to 25,000 Taka per month from a favorite agent (Priyo Agent) at a reduced charge of 14.90 Taka per thousand, states a press release.

This includes all costs including VAT, and customers need not pay any extra charge.

Any of bKash's 55 million customers can now enjoy the reduced Cash Out charge. Recent analysis on bKash transactions shows that 95% of customers 'Cash Out' within 25,000 Taka per month. Keeping that in mind, bKash has come up with this new Cash Out charge to ensure a more affordable service marking its 10th anniversary.

To avail the service, a customer has to add a favorite bKash agent number in every calendar month. At the end of each calendar month, customers can change the favorite agent number, if required.

To add a favorite agent number, a customer needs to follow a few simple steps after tapping on the 'Cash Out' icon from the home screen of bKash app. Customers can also add a 'Priyo Agent' through dialing USSD code *247# and selecting 'Priyo Number' from 'My bKash' menu. Details of how to add a favorite agent number will be available in this link https://www.bkash.com/bn/cashout .

In case of Cash Out over 25,000 Taka in a month, the charge will be 18.50 Taka per thousand. To Cash Out from any agent other than 'Priyo Agent', the charge will be the same.

Besides, customers can still enjoy Cash Out at a charge of 14.90 taka per thousand from more than 1,500 ATMs of several commercial banks across the country

People working in the urban areas, especially garment workers, day laborers, rickshaw pullers, small traders and of various professions regularly transact money with their loved ones through bKash. Their loved ones, living in different parts of the country, then Cash Out at a nearby agent point according to their convenience. From now on mobile financial service becomes more affordable to all including the marginalized people, due to this reduced Cash Out charge of bKash.