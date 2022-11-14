bKash CPTO Azmal Huda accorded ‘Chief Technology Officer of the Year’

Mohammad Azmal Huda, chief product and technology officer of bKash, has been honored with the "Chief Technology Officer of the Year' award for his significant contribution in enabling people with digital transactions through fintech innovations.

He got the recognition at the first-ever "Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2022", initiated by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) held at a city hotel recently, says a press release.

Mohammad Azmal Huda achieved the accolade for building the best quality technology framework, enhancing customer-friendly services through continuous innovation and technology integration in fintech arena since the beginning of the country's largest MFS provider bKash. He is regarded as a pioneer of the constant technological evolution of MFS industry in the country.

It is mentionable that a distinguished advisory board rigorously judged over 100 nominations from more than 30 organizations for the 'C-Suite Award 2022'. Finally, the prestigious award was given on 16 categories to 16 top corporate executives of Bangladesh.

