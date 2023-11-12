bKash CEO Kamal Quadir, CCO Ali Ahmmed honoured with C-suite awards

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, was awarded the "Entrepreneur of the Year" at "Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023" organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) to recognise and celebrate the achievements of exceptional Bangladeshi business leaders.

Alongside bKash CEO, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash Ali Ahmmed was also honoured with the "Chief Commercial Officer of the Year" award, reads a press release.

The "Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023" ceremony was held on Saturday (11 November) at a hotel in Dhaka to honour the executives who exemplify integrity, insist upon excellence, earn the trust of others and build a competitive organisation.

The Bangladesh Brand Forum initiated the second edition of Bangladesh C-Suite Awards presented by American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB), powered by Summit Communications Limited, in association with BSRM and The Daily Star, and in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate (a2i), Smart Bangladesh Network and Nammcon Consultancy Ltd, to recognise and celebrate the onus and accomplishments of Bangladeshi business leaders.