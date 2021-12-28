bKash CEO Kamal Quadir awarded ‘ICT Business Person of the Year’

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 05:08 pm

Kamal Quadir, founding CEO of bKash Limited, has been awarded the prestigious 'ICT Business Person of the Year' for his significant contribution and leading role in the country's information and communication technology (ICT) sector. 

Prime Minister's International Affairs Adviser Gowher Rizvi handed over the award to him at 'ICT Awards 2021' hosted by English daily The Daily Star at a city hotel on Monday, reads a press release.

By ensuring simple, convenient and secure financial services, bKash has empowered people to conduct day-to-day financial transactions with ease, giving them financial independence. bKash, the country's largest mobile financial service provider, has accelerated financial inclusion by serving 57 million customers with a wide range of services. In recognition of such contribution, the award was presented to the company's founder and CEO Kamal Quadir, the press statement added.

Mahfuz Anam, Editor of The Daily Star; Syed Almas Kabir, President of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS); Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh, and Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Brac Bank were present in this 6th edition of the award ceremony. 

Another entrepreneur and 4 organisations were also awarded for their notable contribution in the ICT sector.

