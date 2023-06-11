bKash CEO Kamal Quadir among 23 selected by Aspen Institute for Finance Leaders Fellowship

bKash founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Kamal Quadir has been selected among 23 people worldwide by the Aspen Institute for its Finance Leaders Fellowship for impact in the global finance industry.

"The 23 leaders of the 2023 Class join more than 100 Finance Fellows around the world who are committed to forging a new cultural paradigm in the finance industry – a paradigm that marshals the industry's global influence to address urgent societal challenges and promote sustainable economic growth," Aspen Institute said in a media release on Thursday (8 June).

Finance Leaders Fellowship is a global community of values-based senior finance leaders driving industry change to power societal progress.

"Moreover, they join a wider community of over 3,500 values-based leaders in over 60 countries as part of the Aspen Global Leadership Network (AGLN)," said the international nonprofit organisation.

It said the 2023 Finance Fellows will embark on a two-year leadership journey led by the Aspen Institute that challenges them to reflect on their responsibilities as industry leaders, cultivate deep commitments to values-driven leadership, and launch a social impact venture that moves them from success to significance in service of a better world.

"The finance ecosystem is a bedrock that sits beneath communities big and small, affecting lives and livelihoods in every corner of the world. We believe the global finance industry needs the imagination and leadership of these Fellows to recreate itself to be a force for good and belonging," said Dar Vanderbeck, acting executive director of the Finance Leaders Fellowship and vice president of the AGLN.

"It is in this spirit that we enthusiastically welcome this group of daring leaders to the Finance Leaders Fellowship and AGLN as they prepare to make meaningful contributions to the future of the industry – and we are thrilled to accompany them in their endeavors," Vanderbeck added.

"From the Global Financial Crisis to the European Sovereign Debt Crisis to ongoing blockchain volatility, market events of the twenty-first century have exposed the need for systemic change in the finance industry and magnified the role finance leaders play in creating it," Aspen Institute further said.

The 2023 Class of Finance Fellows will pursue systems-level solutions to entrenched industry and societal challenges, such as closing the racial wealth gap; providing access to affordable housing; addressing the industry-wide gender gap; bridging the digital divide; adopting ethical, responsible, and sustainable investing practices; and promoting fair and inclusive lending practices.

The 2023 Finance Leaders Fellows are:

Rukaiyah Adams, Chief Executive Officer and Investor, 1803 Fund, Portland, OR, United States

Jane Ambachtsheer, Global Head of Sustainability, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Toronto, Canada

Amit Anand, Founding Partner and Managing Director, Jungle Ventures, Singapore, Singapore

Carsten Coesfeld, Chief Executive Officer, Bertelsmann Investments, Gütersloh, Germany

Brian Grossman, Managing Director, Head of Business Development and Product Strategy, BlackRock Impact Opportunities, BlackRock, Inc., Los Angeles, CA, United States

Dawson Her Many Horses, Managing Director, Head of Native American Banking, Wells Fargo & Company, Las Vegas, NV, United States

Samara Hernandez, Founding Partner, Chingona Ventures, Chicago, IL, United States

Suyi Kim, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Private Equity, The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Toronto, Canada

Kristi Mitchem, Most Recently Chief Executive Officer, BMO Global Asset Management, Bank of Montreal, Wellington, FL, United States

Neamul Mohsin, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Oxford University Endowment Management, London, United Kingdom

Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn, President and Group Chief Executive, Permodalan Nasional Berhad, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Gunnar Overstrom, Partner, Corsair Capital, New York, NY, United States

Kyung-Ah Park, Head, ESG Investment Management and Managing Director, Sustainability, Temasek, New York, NY, United States

Alex Paul, Global Co-Head, Financial Institutions Group, HSBC Bank plc, London, United Kingdom

Mia Pittman, Chief Risk Officer, Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, DC, United States

Alex Popa, Most Recently Partner and Portfolio Manager, The Capital Group, Bucharest, Romania

Kamal Quadir, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, bKash Limited, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bahiyah Yasmeen Robinson, Founding Partner, Include Ventures, Washington, DC, United States

Dianne Sandoval, Head of Markets, Asset Classes, and Portfolio Strategy, Public Investment Fund, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Benjamin Savage, Partner, Clocktower Group, Santa Monica, CA, United States

Nimisha Srivastava, Head of Investments, North America, WTW, Charlotte, NC, United States

Shundrawn Thomas, Founder and Managing Partner, The Copia Group, Chicago, IL, United States

Jonathan Turner, Partner, Accel Partners, London, United Kingdom