‘bKash for Business’ page opened for merchants, entrepreneurs

bKash has opened a Facebook page 'bKash for Business' to facilitate instant communication and provide merchant account and personal retail account related information to the existing and new merchants.

Entrepreneurs, who are currently availing the merchant services, as well as those who are interested to be new merchants, can both find necessary information support through this page easily, reads a press release.

bKash has been supporting the small and medium enterprises in easing and expanding their business through payment services via QR code and payment gateways. As part of this, bKash has now launched the Facebook page for small and medium entrepreneurs.

By clicking on this link https://www.facebook.com/bkashforbusiness, businesses, especially f-commerce based online entrepreneurs, and all other entrepreneurs can access all sorts of information and services regarding merchant accounts from anywhere, anytime.