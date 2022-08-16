bKash, BSK widen book reading program in Rajshahi, Netrokona and Mongla

To nurture the habit of reading books among students, 'book reading program' of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) and bKash has been expanded to Rajshahi, Netrokona, and Mongla.

As part of this program, country's mobile financial service provider bKash and Bishwo Shahitto Kendro have distributed the books among the students of Promothnath Govt Girls' High School, Laxmipur Girls' High School, Al-Hikmah Muslim Academy in Rajshahi; Nischintapur High School, Premnogor Chalipura High School, Challish Kahania Hafiz Uddin High School, Barhatta CKP Govt High School and Barhatta Pilot Girls' School in Netrokona; Navy School and College, Haldibunia High School, Mongla Bandar Secondary School in Mongla, read a media release.

GSM Jafarullah, Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi, ANM Moinul Islam, Additional Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi, Abdul Jalil, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi; Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash and Shameem Al Mamun, Director of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro handed over the books among students in Rajshahi.

Abdus Samad, Chairperson of Social Development Foundation (SDF), Trustee of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro's and Former Senior Secretary; Humayun Kabir, EVP and Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash, and Captain M Ali Akbar Shirazi, Commanding Officer of BNS Mongla handed over the books in Mongla.

Khairul Alam Sabuj, Eminent cultural personality; Sayma Ahsan, General Manager of Regulatory & Corporate Affairs of bKash, and Mesbah Uddin Sumon, joint director (Program) of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro handed over the books among students in Netrokona.

bKash is associated with the book reading program with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro's book reading program since 2014 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Program. Till now, more than 250,000 books have been distributed all over the country including this year's 40,000 books. Currently 400 schools across the country are under this 'book reading program' of BSK.

With the dream of fostering enlightened individuals, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been relentlessly conducting various programs for the school, college students across the country for 44 years. Countrywide enrichment program is the most noteworthy initiative of BSK. At present, around 2 Lakh students of 1,500 schools around the country are getting enlightened under this program.