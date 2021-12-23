bKash brings Tk1 offer on selected items at superstores

Mobile financial service bKash has brought Tk1 offer on selected products in the major superstores across the country. Under the offer, customers can buy selected volumes of certain items at only Tk1.

The offer will be available till 31 December of this year at 346 outlets of Meena Bazar, Shwapno, Agora, Lavender, Prince Bazar, Daily Shopping, Bazar Sharabela, Dhali Super Shop, Mehedi Mart, Wholesale Club, Amana Big Bazar, N D R Superstore and Mart Promoters, said a press release.

Customers can avail the offer only once on any specific product.

Shoppers purchasing Meril Petroleum Jelly (15 ml), Vaseline Mini, Dan Cake Layer Cake (25 gm), Frutika Mango Fruit Drink (250 ml), 250 ml Coca Cola, 7up, Sprite, Fanta, Lexus Biscuit, Lays Pastazz or 3D Mexican Tomatina (37 gm) at Tk21 through bKash from selected outlets will receive an instant cashback of Tk20, the press release added.

Customers can avail this offer by scanning the QR code with their bKash app, or by dialing the USSD code *247#.