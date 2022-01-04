bKash brings offers at Trade Fair including cashback and free entry

bKash is going to bring offers for customers at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair 2022.

Offers will include cashback on entry tickets and shopping at stalls through bKash payment and free entry upon opening new accounts, said a press release today.

According to the press release, the offers will be valid till the last day of the fair.

Customers can get 50% instant cashback after purchasing entry tickets through bKash payment. Free entry can be availed by opening an account from the bKash booth at the trade fair premises.

In addition, customers may receive 5% instant cashback on bKash payment for their purchase from selected pavilions and stalls.

Cashbacks are available at several stalls including Bengal Polymer, Igloo, Ispahani Tea, Jamuna Electronics, Mithai, Navana Furniture, Savoy, FSBL (Ruchi), Coopers, and Easy Fashion.