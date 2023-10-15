bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro expand book reading programme in Brahmanbaria

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, in association with bKash, has expanded its book reading programme by distributing books to the students of 3 schools in Brahmanbaria district. With this, bKash and Bishwo Shahitto Kendro reached the goal of distributing 33,600 books this year.

bKash has been supporting the 'Nationwide Enrichment (Book Reading) Program' of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 as part of its corporate social responsibility. Till now, nearly 300,000 books have been distributed among three thousand schools that have benefitted at least 3 million readers.

On Monday (9 October), in a programme held at the Sur Samrat The Alauddin Music Auditorium, Brahmanbaria, the books were handed over to the students and authorities of Annada Govt High School, Sabera Sobhan Govt Girls High School and Niaz Muhammad High School by the Chief Guest Md. Saiful Islam, ADC (General, Development and Human Resource Management). Meanwhile, Humayun Kabir, EVP and Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash attended the programme as the special guest. SRM Osman Gani Sajeeb, Organiser, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro was also present.

The programme was presided over by Shamim Al Mamun, Director of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and moderated by Mesbah Uddin Sumon, Joint-Director (programme) of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro.

