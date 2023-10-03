bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro jointly expand book reading programme to 4 more districts

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, in association with bKash, has recently expanded its book reading programme by distributing books to the students of 14 schools in Chattogram, Chuadanga, Narail and Dinajpur districts.

This year a total of 33,600 books will be distributed among the students of different schools across the country. Under this initiative, a total 300,000 books were distributed among four thousand schools that benefitted over 3 million readers in the last 9 years.

This time the book reading programme has been expanded in 5 schools in Chattogram, 3 each in Chuadanga, Narail and Dinajpur. In separate programmes organised in each district, students and school authorities received the books from the invited guests.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakruzzaman, Chuadanga Deputy Commissioner Dr Kisinger Chakma, Narail Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Swashati Sheel and Dinajpur Chirirbandar Upazila Nirbahi Officer AKM Shariful Hoque were present as chief guests in these programmes.

Trustee of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and media personality Dr. Abdun Noor Tushar; Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash; and Humayun Kabir, EVP & Head of Department, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs of bKash; were present as honoured guests.

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been conducting book reading programmes across the country with the aim to develop complete and enlightened people by improving their reading habit beyond textbooks. To further expand and implement this noble objective bKash has been associated with this program for the past nine years.