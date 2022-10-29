bKash, BigganChinta inaugurate 2nd edition of science festival for school students 

bKash, BigganChinta inaugurate 2nd edition of science festival for school students 

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 06:54 pm
bKash, BigganChinta inaugurate 2nd edition of science festival for school students 

The second edition of the nation-wide 'bKash-BigganChinta Biggan Utshob' was inaugurated with the exhibition of innovative and research projects of school students, quiz and various events. 

This science festival started with the participation of students from 83 schools of Dhaka in the premises of St Joseph Higher Secondary School in the capital, jointly organised by bKash and science based monthly magazine BigganChinta, reads a press release. 

This year's science festival will be held in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Barisal, Rangpur and Khulna divisions and the final stage will be held in Dhaka.

On Saturday morning, the Biggan Utshob was inaugurated by academician and author, Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal; Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash, Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (retd); BigganChinta editor Abdul Qayyum; Professor of Theoretical Physics Department of Dhaka University, Dr. Arshad Momen; Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan; St. Joseph Higher Secondary School Principal Brother Leo Pereira; Satire writer and cartoonist Ahsan Habib; Kishore Alo editor and fiction writer Anisul Hoque; Bangladesh Mathematical Olympiad Committee General Secretary, Munir Hasan; EVP and Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Humayun Kabir and General Manager Sayma Ahsan from bKash; Researcher and Professor Mirza Hasanuzzaman; BigganChinta Executive Editor Abul Bashar and many others.

In the inaugural phase of this festival, which was organised with the slogan "Development in Science (Biggan-e Bikash)", students from 83 schools in Dhaka presented around 97 projects in groups. Apart from project presentation, students also participated in quiz competition. The top ten science projects have been awarded. Besides, prizes were distributed to top 10 winners in lower secondary and top 10 winners in secondary who participated in the quiz.

Later, the final round of science festival will be organized at the national level in Dhaka with the winning students in the science projects at the departmental level. Winners will be awarded in the final phase among participating students from across the country.

In the opening ceremony, Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal said, "Those who want to become scientists, need to solve scientific problems. Also, science should be relentlessly pursued through new experiments."

Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (Retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash said, "bKash is proud to be associated with this opportunity for students to spread science practice. This type of arrangement will develop the mental and thinking power of the students. I believe that the journey of science will move forward with the hands of these talented students."

Abdul Qayyum, editor of BigganChinta said, "Students are displaying various projects using their innovative ideas in this festival. Future scientists will be created from here who will take the country forward with their inventions."

In the opening ceremony, there were speeches of writers, mathematicians, science speakers and a question and answer session of students as an additional surprise. Science magic and robot exhibitions were also organized.

