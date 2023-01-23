bKash becomes ‘Employer of Choice’ for 3 years in a row

bKash, the largest mobile financial service (MFS) provider in the country, has once again been ranked as the number one 'Employer of Choice' across all sectors for three consecutive years, according to the results of 'Campus Track Survey B-school: 2022' conducted by NielsenIQ.

bKash has grown over the years, rising to the top of the 'Employer of Choice' list under this survey consecutively in 2020, 2021, and 2022, said a press release.

NielsenIQ, a globally reputed organisation specialised in research, insights, data, and analytics, has been conducting the 'Campus Track Survey' across the world from long ago. Since 2013, the survey has been conducted in Bangladesh with consistent execution and outcome.

The survey was carried out based on three key parameters: i) Industry Preference, ii) Job, Salary and Campus Activities, and iii) Aspirational Factors.

In terms of Campus Recruiter Index (across all industries), bKash is ranked as top-of-the list out of 54 multinational and local organisations. Goodwill of the company, positive work environment, growth and learning opportunities, attractive salary package, job stability and satisfaction, employee wellbeing, organisational culture and values enabled bKash to retain its number 1 position in the survey.

In this survey, the participants were final-year BBA and MBA students who are in the class of 2022 from the top 19 universities in Bangladesh.