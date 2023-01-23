bKash becomes ‘Employer of Choice’ for 3 years in a row

Corporates

Press Release
23 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 07:12 pm

Related News

bKash becomes ‘Employer of Choice’ for 3 years in a row

Press Release
23 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 07:12 pm
bKash becomes ‘Employer of Choice’ for 3 years in a row

bKash, the largest mobile financial service (MFS) provider in the country, has once again been ranked as the number one 'Employer of Choice' across all sectors for three consecutive years, according to the results of 'Campus Track Survey B-school: 2022' conducted by NielsenIQ.

bKash has grown over the years, rising to the top of the 'Employer of Choice' list under this survey consecutively in 2020, 2021, and 2022, said a press release.

NielsenIQ, a globally reputed organisation specialised in research, insights, data, and analytics, has been conducting the 'Campus Track Survey' across the world from long ago. Since 2013, the survey has been conducted in Bangladesh with consistent execution and outcome. 

The survey was carried out based on three key parameters: i) Industry Preference, ii) Job, Salary and Campus Activities, and iii) Aspirational Factors.

In terms of Campus Recruiter Index (across all industries), bKash is ranked as top-of-the list out of 54 multinational and local organisations. Goodwill of the company, positive work environment, growth and learning opportunities, attractive salary package, job stability and satisfaction, employee wellbeing, organisational culture and values enabled bKash to retain its number 1 position in the survey.

In this survey, the participants were final-year BBA and MBA students who are in the class of 2022 from the top 19 universities in Bangladesh.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

8h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Now | TBS Stories
A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

8h | TBS Stories
Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

1d | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port