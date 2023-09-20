bKash to Banglalink highest recharging customer wins motorbike

Corporates

Press Release
20 September, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 03:36 pm

bKash to Banglalink highest recharging customer wins motorbike

Press Release
20 September, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 03:36 pm
bKash to Banglalink highest recharging customer wins motorbike

Along with the mega prize coupon of a motorbike worth taka one lakh six thousand, customers won cashback of different amounts through recharging Banglalink numbers from bKash in a week-long campaign, reads a press release.

Besides the mega prize coupon, 490 customers, 70 every day, received cashback up to Tk 10,000.

The mega prize coupon was handed over to the winner recently at a simple ceremony arranged at the bKash office.

During the campaign, the one who had recharged the highest amount to any Banglalink number through bKash received Tk 10,000 cashback daily. Besides, 2nd to 4th highest recharging customers got Tk 5,000 cashback each. The rest 66 customers received Tk 100 to Tk 1,000 cashback depending on their recharge amount.

Mobile recharge through an app or dialling *247# is one of the most popular services of bKash, the largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider in the country. Convenience is the key reason that customers can recharge mobile numbers from anywhere anytime without going to a recharge point. bKash launched the campaign for Banglalink customers to make their experience even more exciting.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

11h | Pursuit
Ahnaf Shahrier Rahman, the author in front of his university in Canada. Photo: Courtesy

Building dreams, memories and a home away from home

12h | Pursuit
When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Don't expect prices to go down soon

Don't expect prices to go down soon

3h | TBS Insight
How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

2h | TBS SPORTS
Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

3h | TBS SPORTS
BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

25m | TBS SPORTS