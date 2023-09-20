bKash to Banglalink highest recharging customer wins motorbike

Along with the mega prize coupon of a motorbike worth taka one lakh six thousand, customers won cashback of different amounts through recharging Banglalink numbers from bKash in a week-long campaign, reads a press release.

Besides the mega prize coupon, 490 customers, 70 every day, received cashback up to Tk 10,000.

The mega prize coupon was handed over to the winner recently at a simple ceremony arranged at the bKash office.

During the campaign, the one who had recharged the highest amount to any Banglalink number through bKash received Tk 10,000 cashback daily. Besides, 2nd to 4th highest recharging customers got Tk 5,000 cashback each. The rest 66 customers received Tk 100 to Tk 1,000 cashback depending on their recharge amount.

Mobile recharge through an app or dialling *247# is one of the most popular services of bKash, the largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider in the country. Convenience is the key reason that customers can recharge mobile numbers from anywhere anytime without going to a recharge point. bKash launched the campaign for Banglalink customers to make their experience even more exciting.