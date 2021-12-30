bKash bags Best Brand award for three consecutive years

bKash bags Best Brand award for three consecutive years

bKash remains the country's Best Brand for the 3rd year in a row through a consumer survey conducted by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), in partnership with NielsenIQ and in association with The Daily Star, organised the 13th 'Best Brand Award 2021' on Wednesday (29 December) at a city hotel.

BBF honoured the most loved brands who have achieved customer trust and acceptability through tough and effortful initiatives.

Following the success of 2019 and 2020, bKash retains its position as the overall best brand among top 102 brands across 35 categories. At the same time, bKash has been selected as the 'Most Loved Brand' under Mobile Financial Services category for 5th time in a row, reads a press release.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and newly elected BASIS President Russell T Ahmed handed over the 'Best Brand Award-2021' to EVP and Head of Brand at bKash Ashraf Bari.

Chief Financial Officer Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir; Chief Human Resources Officer Mohammed Ferdous Yusuf; Chief Commercial Officer Ali Ahmmed; and Chief Communications Officer Mahfuz Sadique, represented bKash on stage, the release added.

This recognition reflects that bKash has ensured freedom and empowerment in millions' daily transactions in just a decade and fostering financial inclusion ‍as a whole.

The survey was conducted by Nielsen's world-class survey method 'Winning BrandsTM'. This time, 8000 consumers across the country participated in the survey.

