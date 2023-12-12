bKash bags 19 accolades at Digital Market Award

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider, bagged 19 accolades as a single brand at the Digital Marketing Award-2023.

Among the awards, bKash won 10 awards directly while the rest were secured by partner organisations, of which two are gold, five silver and 12 bronze.

The awards were handed over to the winner organisations at the seventh edition of 'Digital Marketing Award' presented by the Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) at a city hotel recently. This year, more than 1,037 nominations were submitted for the award in 24 categories, of which 139 digital campaigns were recognised.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A campaign by bKash titled 'Amar Bikash Thekay Ke' won gold award in the category of 'best video' while bKash's 'PIN Reset' campaign in social media received gold in 'Best use of TikTok' category.

Meanwhile, bKash won silver award in five categories -- Best Use of Data & Analytics, Best Use of Mobile, Best Use of User Community Platform/New Platform/Own Platform, Best Digital Experience, and Best User Generated Content.

Besides, bKash won three separate bronze awards in the 'Best Use of User Community Platform/New Platform/Own Platform' category while the rest of the bronze awards came in the categories – 'Best Use of Display', 'Best Use of YouTube', 'Best use of Search', 'Best Use of Data & Analytics', 'Best use of Integrated Digital Campaign', 'Best use of TikTok', 'Best Use of PR in Digital Platform', 'Best User Generated Content', and 'Best Digital Experience'.

The partner organisations of bKash in the award winning campaigns are -- Magnito Digital Ltd, FCB Bitopi, Analyzen, Eskimi, Prothom Alo, X Integrated Marketing Agency, and Technomagic.

Every year, the best marketing campaigns in the country are selected in various categories at the Digital Marketing Awards hosted by the Bangladesh Brand Forum by an expert jury panel consisted of prominent corporate and marketing professionals from different sectors. This year, the selection process was conducted in two steps – 'Short Listing' and 'Grand Jury' - to select the finalists. Initially, the 10 jury panels consisting of 136 jurors, shortlisted 453 campaigns from which 139 campaigns were declared as winners in different categories.

It is to be noted that bKash has been recognised as the best brand in the country for consecutive four years – 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 – in the consumer survey conducted by the Bangladesh Brand Forum.

