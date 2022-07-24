bKash awards best 9 publication houses at Ekushey Book Fair

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 05:11 pm

bKash awards best 9 publication houses at Ekushey Book Fair

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 05:11 pm

bKash has awarded nine publication houses for selling the highest number of books through bKash payment at Ekushey Book Fair-2022. 

The awardees were selected from three categories of publication houses in the book fair, reads a press release.

'Anyaprokash' won an 'iPhone' as first prize by receiving highest payments through bKash in the 'Pavilion' category while 'BaatiGhar' and 'The Pop Up Factory' won 'iPhone' too in two stall categories.

'Tamralipi' in pavilion category and 'Adarsha' and 'Parijat Prakashani' in stall categories won 'Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka Air Ticket and 2 night stay at a five-star hotel' as second prize while 'Prothoma', 'Gyankosh Prokashani' and 'Astitwa' won the third prize 'Buffet Dinner at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden'.

Prizes were handed over to the publishers recently at bKash head office in the city.  

Anyaprokash publisher Mazharul Islam, BaatiGhar publisher Dipankar Das, Rumana Sharmin of the Pop Up Factory; Head of Distribution & Retail Business Mohammad Irfanul Huq, and General Manager Sirajul Mowla of bKash and other publishers were present at the event. 

To encourage the publishers to accept digital payments while selling books, country's largest MFS provider bKash organised this event. 

bKash has been involved in a book fair organised by Bangla Academy for a long time. It has been providing cashback offers at the book fair to encourage people to buy more books. bKash has been associated with Bangla Academy Ekushey Book Fair as the main sponsor for the past five years as well.

