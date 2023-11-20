bKash awards best 24 publication houses at Ekushey Book Fair

Photo: Courtesy

bKash has awarded 24 publication houses for selling the highest number of books through bKash payment at Ekushey Book Fair 2023. The awardees were selected from three categories of publication houses in the book fair.

In the 'Pavilion' category, 5 publication houses won the 1st prize 'Apple Watch Series 8' by receiving the highest payment through bKash. They are Anyaprokash, Oitijjhya, Tamralipi, Shahitya Desh and Prothoma. The 2nd prize of '2 days 1-night stay at Hotel Palace for 2 persons' was awarded to 7 publication houses. The winners are Baatighar, Panjeree, Chamon Prokash, Da pop-up factory, Badhon, Kakoli and Astitwa. Another 12 publication houses won the 3rd prize of 'Dinner for 2 people at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden'. The winners are Gyankosh, Ananya, Nalonda, Somoy, Abosar, Annesha, Kotha Prokash, Agamee, The University Press Ltd., Student Ways, Progoti and Bishwo Shahitto Kendro.

Prizes were handed over to the publishers recently at bKash head office in the city. Renowned publisher Mazharul Islam, Faisal Shaheed, VP, Merchant Payments; Abhijit Roy, VP, Merchant Business; Md. Jafar Iqubal, General Manager, Marketing from bKash and other publishers were present at the event.

To encourage the publishers to accept digital payments while selling books, country's largest MFS provider bKash organised this event. Digital payment through bKash has become popular in countrywide brand shops to online marketplaces, local grocery shops, pharmacies, libraries and lifestyle shops. Now, bKash has around 600,000 merchants across the country.

bKash has been involved in Bangla Academy Ekushey Book Fair as the main sponsor for the past six years. It has been offering cashbacks at book fairs to encourage people to buy more books.