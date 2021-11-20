bKash to award customers with motorbikes, laptops for referring its app

Corporates

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 04:09 pm

Mobile financial services (MFS) provider bKash announced an opportunity for customers to win motorbikes, laptops, smartphones, and cash bonuses by referring its app to new users. 

In addition, customers can avail Tk100 from each successful referral, reads a press release. 

These offers will be valid till 31 December and customers can refer as many times as they wish within the campaign period, the press statement added.

During the campaign, 230 winners will be selected based on the highest number of successful referrals. At the end of the campaign, the highest referrer will get a Honda CBR 150R motorbike, 2nd and 3rd highest referrer will get one TVS Metro 100CC motorbike each, next 6 top referrers will get Lenovo laptop and next 20 referrers will get Oppo A16 smartphone. Other 200 top referrers will get a cash bonus Tk1000 each.

The referral link can be found by tapping on 'Refer bKash App' from the bKash menu (bird shaped logo) in the app. Customers can share this link through SMS, email, messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, imo, etc.

If the person being referred, logs in to bKash app for the first time from a new device where the app has never been installed before and makes any transaction, the referrer will get a bonus of Tk100. Meanwhile, new bKash app users can also avail up to Tk150 till 31 December. 

More information about the referral campaign can be found on the website- https://www.bkash.com/100taka-referral and the details of new app users' cashback offer can be found in this link- https://www.bkash.com/new_account_bonus.

In the referral dashboard of the bKash menu, referrers can see the status of referrals. Upon successful referral, users will receive the bonus in their accounts within 2 working days. However, the referral offer does not apply to the iOS version of bKash app.
 

