bKash avails 3.5% cash bonus on remittance

Corporates

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 05:32 pm

Related News

bKash avails 3.5% cash bonus on remittance

The cash bonus will be available till 30 April 2022

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 05:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash is offering a 1% extra cash bonus on top of a 2.5% government incentive while receiving remittance in bKash wallets allowing customers to avail themselves a total of 3.5% bonus.

The cash bonus will be available till 30 April 2022 for any amount of remittance of Tk15,000 and more sent through legal banking channels, notes a press release on Sunday.

According to the media release, a customer can avail this offer twice a month –  maximum of 8 times during the entire campaign – receiving up to Tk600 a month and a maximum of Tk2,400 during the offer period.

The government incentive along with bKash cash bonus is only available for remittance sent through bKash authorised money transfer organisations (MTO) and money exchange houses.

All details regarding the process of sending remittances through bKash, a list of countries, and MTOs can be found on this website: https://www.bkash.com/remittance.

Currently, expatriates from more than 70 countries are availing the opportunity to send remittance to 57.5 million bKash accounts through 10 commercial banks of the country via over 60 money transfer organisations (MTO).

Besides, remitters' relatives living in Bangladesh can now 'Cash Out' from nearby agents instead of spending money and time to collect remittance from the bank.

Remitance / Bkash / cash bonus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

5h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

5h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

6h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

1h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

1h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

4h | Videos
Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike