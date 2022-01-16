bKash avails 3.5% cash bonus on remittance

bKash is offering a 1% extra cash bonus on top of a 2.5% government incentive while receiving remittance in bKash wallets allowing customers to avail themselves a total of 3.5% bonus.

The cash bonus will be available till 30 April 2022 for any amount of remittance of Tk15,000 and more sent through legal banking channels, notes a press release on Sunday.

According to the media release, a customer can avail this offer twice a month – maximum of 8 times during the entire campaign – receiving up to Tk600 a month and a maximum of Tk2,400 during the offer period.

The government incentive along with bKash cash bonus is only available for remittance sent through bKash authorised money transfer organisations (MTO) and money exchange houses.

All details regarding the process of sending remittances through bKash, a list of countries, and MTOs can be found on this website: https://www.bkash.com/remittance.

Currently, expatriates from more than 70 countries are availing the opportunity to send remittance to 57.5 million bKash accounts through 10 commercial banks of the country via over 60 money transfer organisations (MTO).

Besides, remitters' relatives living in Bangladesh can now 'Cash Out' from nearby agents instead of spending money and time to collect remittance from the bank.